Published 5:22 pm Friday, July 25, 2025

TUSCALOOSA – Randy Wayne Haynie, 66, died Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at his home in Northport. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 28, at the Church at Tuscaloosa, with a visitation to follow. Pastor Drew Oakley will officiate.

Haynie was born Oct. 17, 1958, in Oxford, Mississippi, but spent most of his childhood and adolescent years in Vermilion, Ohio. As a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, he was stationed in San Antonio, New York and Alaska.

Following his service, he worked briefly as a U.S. marshal in Cleveland, Ohio, before settling in Atlanta and joining the Atlanta Police Department as an officer. During his time with APD, Haynie met his wife, Tina.

After leaving the police force, Haynie worked for nearly 20 years with The Home Depot, moving around the Southeast to manage different stores. He retired from the Tuscaloosa Home Depot.

He enjoyed a year of retirement, spending his time caring for his yard, being with family, and eagerly awaiting the arrival of his first grandchild, due in October. He could often be found on his back patio with a cigar in one hand and a glass of bourbon in the other, ready to tell stories, listen to “Country Gold,” and enjoy the life he built with his family.

We’re not sure if God drinks bourbon, but we do know He had a glass of the angel’s share waiting for Randy.

Honorary pallbearers are Brandon Wheeler, Sean Hall, Darren Dunn, Miles Snider, Jason Nance, Scott Moyer, Matt Dunaway, John Rabun and Haynie’s fellow Home Depot associates.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rachel Haynie, and his nephew, JD Taylor.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Tina Jo Haynie of Northport; son Chadwick Wayne Haynie (Mary Kathryn) of Northport; stepson Christopher Goodbread of College Park, Georgia; sisters Debbie Hall of Pasadena, Texas, and Sue Taylor (Jack) of Crawfordsville, Indiana; brother David Haynie (Stephanie) of Pasadena, Texas; father David Wayne Haynie (Peggy) of Oxford, Mississippi; nieces and nephews Brandon Wheeler (Holly), Kristen McGaughey (Jordan), Chelsea Dunn (Darren), Sean Hall, Sarah Haynie, Walker Bruce and Dayton Bruce; and many great-nieces and great-nephews who loved him dearly.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the RISE Center at the University of Alabama in memory of Randy Haynie.