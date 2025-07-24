Young entrepreneurs invited to join OXCM Mini Market

Oxford Community Market is gearing up for one of its most anticipated events of the year, the third annual OXCM Mini Market.

The fun event will take place on Tuesday, July 29, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. during the regular market at the Old Armory Pavilion.

Designed to spotlight young talent, the Mini Market gives kid entrepreneurs a chance to experience what it’s like to be a vendor at a local farmers market. Children who make, bake, grow, or create are encouraged to participate and share their products or business ideas with the community.

Organizers invite all interested young participants to sign up in advance through the online registration form: https://forms.gle/6HNGbUtgMi9cfN5Y9.