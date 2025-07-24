The Sipp wins prestigious restaurant award

By Shams Rahman

The Sipp on South Lamar, a restaurant located in Oxford, has been named the winner of the 2025 Restaurant Awards presented by Wine Spectator magazine.

The magazine, known as the world’s leading authority on wine, recognized 3,811 restaurants worldwide this year.

This is the fourth time in five years that The Sipp has received this award, which is given based on a restaurant’s wine collection.

“It’s great. We have a wonderful wine list. It’s a great honor. I think it’s our fourth because in the COVID year, it didn’t come out, but this is our fourth since being open,” said Will Brady, Executive Chef of The Sipp.

The Sipp is one of the 19 restaurants in Mississippi to be recognized for the award.

The awards are considered to be ‘a restaurant’s identity in print’, according to Marvin R. Shankin, editor and publisher of Wine Spectator. He added, “This year’s Wine Spectator Restaurant Award winners reflect both deep knowledge and a passion for discovery. We raise a glass to all our winners.”

The Award was launched in 1981 and represents the world’s only program focused exclusively on the wine service of restaurants. The awards are assigned on three levels – the Award of Excellence, the Best Award of Excellence, and the Grand Award.