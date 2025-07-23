OPD arrests 3 on theft warrants Published 11:22 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Kasaydraus Eddings Kevin Watkins Ahmad Alfreahate

Three men from Tennessee wanted for thefts across the South were arrested Monday after the Oxford Police Department discovered them at the Oxford Walmart.

OPD was dispatched to Walmart in regard to possible thefts taking place. The suspects were still in the store. Two of them were found in the electronics area by the responding officer. The third suspect was located in the parking lot. It was determined by OPD that the three men had warrants for their arrest.

The suspects were identified as Kasaydraus Eddings, 29, of Memphis, Kevin Watkins, 29, of Collierville, Tennessee, and Ahmad Alfreahat, 28, of Bartlett.

The suspects were also wanted in other parts of Mississippi, Tennessee and Arkansas for allegedly stealing a total of over $200,000 worth of electronics from various Walmart stores.

“It’s always great when our community works with our department to prevent crimes,” said Chief Jeff McCutchen. “Our officers and investigators did a great job on this case to make sure that Oxford stayed safe while also helping some of our neighboring areas, as well. We want to thank the Walmart staff for their assistance in this case.”

Eddings, Watkins, and Alfreahat were each taken before a Municipal Court judge for their initial bond hearing. Eddings and Watkins had holds placed on them from other jurisdictions.