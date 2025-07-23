Marbles, typewriters, and Vietnam hats Published 9:20 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

By Steve Stricker

Columnist

In the July 9 Eagle, wrote about my hero mom, Gert saying– “No woman would put up with all this stuff!” Treasures to me…

Along with the large bits mentioned then, is my collection of all signed John Grisham books (and some extra) except, The Time to Kill; (a whole another story); old wood propeller perfectly fits narrow opening near ceiling of my East wall. Driving through East Prairie on my way back to Oxford after weekend visit with Gert and my boys, spotted the worn prop standing up by this guy’s front door! Screech!! Knock on door, $20, refinished it, historic, beautiful.

Next to this are four boomerangs purchased from genuine Aboriginals in the Australian Outback on R&R from Vietnam in April 1970. They showed me how to throw them and indeed even the large one came right back.

Beneath these a church pew from Oxford’s old St. John’s Catholic Church – last pew very back of church, slightly different from rest, just right size. This was an auction to sell all from the old church, placed a written bid slightly above what I could afford, but wanted something from it; won the bid! Then text from Paul Cassia saying that every year at Christmas he does something for a fellow parishioner and bought the pew for me…!

Two long, plain oak neat benches that my TV, stereo etc. sit on. One day older sister Paula called and said meet her at an auction of church stuff in southeast Missouri – bought them.

Our kitchen table that my plants now sit on; Gert’s Singer sewing machine that looks like a table, but flip a lever, and it pops up; old desk chair that needed a new seat cover G made, said I’d put it on, said I couldn’t do it, while off nursing at the hospital, put it on; came home amazed and forever changed her mindset as to what I was capable of doing.

Grandaddy’s rocking chair that I refinished had recovered; chair from my mom’s bedroom I sat in for two days; nights without moving, holding hand of my unconscious 95-year-old hero until she died; the five framed diplomas, counting high school in my sanctuary home office shared with wood-handled golf clubs and things from Ole Miss, 2013 Master’s attended with son, Stephen, and from Old Course, St. Andrew’s, Scotland in 2009.

My collection of marbles, pins from around the world, hanging from long weave I made working on my 1st Master’s degree at Southeast Missouri State (SEMO); two Vietnamese straw hats brought back from Vietnam; quilt my mom made, beautifully prepared by then Scottish fiancée, hung by me; collection of priceless indigenous artifacts picked up from hours and years of walking sites around my home; my first “real” gun, a Stevens single shot, lever action .22, that I gave $1.50 to a grade school friend because it didn’t work, took to hero gunsmith Spec Deline, $1.50 for a new firing pin; and other guns that are priceless to me from hero mentor, Game Warden, Art Province, and dad to high school girlfriend, Bob Delaney, Game Commissioner of Missouri at the time – one of which used to bag two pheasants visiting my sister in Michigan, mounted, and now sit atop one of my office bookcases.

My detailed paintings, best natural talent that I’m sinfully not using, to include a large unfished, very detailed (the way I paint) inches from my right arm as I type, of Bollinger Mill, covered bridge, near my Missouri home; Martin D1R guitar and Cannondale Mountain Bike bought from stipend as President of the Ole Miss Graduate Council my last year before being hooded for my Ph.D., earned bringing a non-existent Council from zero to best in the nation two years later!! So very proud of that!