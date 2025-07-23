Lafayette County property transfers Published 9:37 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between June 30 – July 3, 2025, recorded with Lafayette County Chancery Clerk:

Humberto and Piedad Castillo to RODCAS, LLC, Unit 7, South Grove Condominiums.

LaceyMay Properties, LLC to David VanLandeghem, 2.90 acres of land located in Section 30, Township South, Range 4 West.

Shady Creek Properties, LLC to William and Margaret Mounger, Lot 107, The Highlands Subdivision.

Martha Cofer to Jeremee and Tamra Alexander, Lot 7, The Preserve Subdivision.

Oxford Commons IV, LLC to Carson Boucek and Katherine Herzke, Lot 414, The Heights Subdivision.

Old Oaks Oxford, LLC to Hannah and Chip Holbrook, Unit 211, Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

Richard Bresler to O’Neal Visionary, LLC, Unit 404, Harrison Square Condominiums.

Danny Walker to Kevin and Joanna Emerson, Unit 215, Cotton Creek Condominiums.

Edward and Glenda McCullough to Thomas and Michelle Webster, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 6 South, Range 4 West.

Margaret McWhorter to Phyllis McClarty, A fractional part of Sections 9 and 10, Township 9 South, Range 2 West.

Starling and Leslie Cousley to Michael and Cheryl Pigott Revocable Trust, A parcel of land located in Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

South Grove, LLC to Curtis Simon, Unit 72, South Grove Condominiums.

C&W Property Co., LLC to Joshua Rhodes, Unit 310, The Reserve Condominiums.

HTY TDY, LLC to Scott and Julia Lile, Lot 23, The Lamar Subdivision.

Matthew and Benjamin Hendricks to Thomas Latham, A fractional part of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

Southern Developers Group, LLC to Ross and Lara Barkley, Lot 96, The Grove at Grand Oaks Subdivision.

CR Barnhill Enterprises, LLC to Clifton and Susan Taylor, Unit 303, Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

C&W Property Co., LLC to Josef and Jennifer Miller, Unit 219, The Reserve Condominiums.

Larry and Terri Duffer to Victoria and Michael Dulaney, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 1 West.

Larry and Terri Duffer to Catharine and Hunter Stewart, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 1 West.

Terry Waller, et al. to The Crossing at Oxford Commons II, LLC, A fractional part of Section 22, fraction of Section 23, and a fraction of Section 26, all in Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

James and Debra Cochran to James Helm, Unit 503, Rowandale Condominiums.

James Helm to Tundra Real Estate, LLC, Unit 513, Rowandale Condominiums.

William and Dorothy Coffey to Tony McClarty, Lot 46, Highlands Subdivision and a fractional part of Section 31, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.

Charles Inman, et al. to Charles Hussey, A fractional part of Section 28, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Tony McClarty to the Jennifer Denton Revocable Trust and the Tony McClarty Revocable Trust, Lot 46 of the Highlands Subdivision and a fractional part of Section 31, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.

Josephine and Wilton Marsalis to Robert and Sarah Marsalis, A fractional part of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Rubin Campbell to Craig Hepp, A fractional part of Section 1, Township 7 South, Range 5 West.

Russom Construction, LLC to Chad and Andrea Stefaniak, Lot 11, Lochlan Subdivision.

Clay Reeves to Clay and Julie Reeves, Northeast Quarter of Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

John Hooper to JWM Development, LLC, A fractional part of Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

C&W Property Co., LLC to Leslie and Timothy Brett, Unit 87, The Reserve Condominiums.

C&W Property Co., LLC to Lauren McCarver, Unit 216, The Reserve Condominiums.

Omembry, LLC to Adam and Belem Tokarski, Unit 1010 of Edinburgh Place Condominiums.

Kaye Thomas to Walker Thomas, Lot 37, Haley Subdivision.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to James and Alicia Veazey, Unit 438, The Crossing at Oxford Commons Condominiums.

Forest Hill Development, LLC to Jeffrey and Julia Reed, 1203 Crowson Drive.

Sara Pugh to Ross Straughan, Lot 73, The Highlands Subdivision.

C&W Property Co., LLC to Sara Pugh, Unit 19, The Cottages at Oxford Farms Condominiums.

Stephanie and Timothy Mullins to Eric and Courtney Pucel, Unit 13 of Meadow Crest Condominiums.

Brandon and Brandi Brown to Go TCC, LLC, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 7 South, Range 3 West.

Gary Myers to Go TCC, LLC, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 8 South, Range 3 West; a fractional part of the North Half of Section 26, Township 8 South, Range 3 West; a fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 5 West; and a fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

John and Kathleen Martin to John and Kathleen Martin as Trustees or their Successors in Trust of The Martin Revocable Living Trust, Unit 802 of Stonebridge at Wellsgate Subdivision.

Castleton Land Oxford, LLC and Dead Bird Partners II, LLC to JWM Development, LLC, A fraction of the North Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 16 Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

Baybridge, LLC to 514 Jackson Ave. 204, LLC, Unit 204, 514 Jackson Condominiums.