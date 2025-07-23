Cofield’s Corner Published 9:13 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

By John Cofield

The Oxford kids of the 1070s had the run of the place. That decade saw high school kids with their own cars for the first time. And off we went cruising.

The main drag wasn’t out on Jackson Avenue like today. That was a 2-laned road with weeds right up to the pavement.

Once you passed Rebel Drive In, you were in the county.

Our drag was the Square and University Avenue.

These two Oxford High School annual photographs show many well-remembered businesses.

A close look reveals The Kream Kup, Gibson’s, the Southland station, and many more, including the old Bank of Oxford branch, where the parking lot once fell into a sinkhole!

Memories of University Avenue abound.