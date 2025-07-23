Black History Milestones program to focus on reconstruction Published 10:00 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

The Belfry Museum and Multicultural Center will present its next installment of the Black History Milestones series at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, at the museum.

This month’s theme will be, “Reconstruction and Resistance: Political, Social and Economic Environment.”

Guest speaker will be Herman Johnson Jr., director of the Mound Bayou Museum. He will discuss the founding and development of Mound Bayou as a Reconstruction Era town in Mississippi. In addition, video presentations on key political and social aspects of, and arising from, the Reconstruction Era.

Located at 710 West Jackson Avenue, the Belfry’s ongoing “Black History Beacon” program is designed to educate the community about African-American contributions to American history. This free event is open to the public.

For more information, visit the Belfry Museum website, www.burns-belfry.com, or contact the Multicultural Center at 662-281-9963.