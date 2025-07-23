Baptist among nation’s top performing hospitals for treatment of heart attack patients Published 10:06 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2025.

Baptist North Mississippi is one of only 323 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

The award recognizes Baptist North Mississippi’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that Baptist North Mississippi has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.

To receive the Chest Pain ̶MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award, Baptist North Mississippi has demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry for two consecutive years (2023 and 2024) and performed at the highest level for specific performance measures. Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a robust quality improvement process using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.

“It is an honor to award Baptist North Mississippi with the Platinum Performance Award for their valuable national leadership and dedication to meeting comprehensive performance measures in patient care,” said Michael C. Kontos, MD, FACC, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, and cardiologist at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. “The receipt of this award indicates that Baptist North Mississippi remains committed to providing top quality, guideline-driven care for heart attack patients. Their success ensures patients are receiving the highest quality cardiovascular care.”

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that over 800,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year.

A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart muscle. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.

“This national recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to providing the highest level of cardiac care. Achieving the Platinum Performance Award is a testament to the skill, dedication, and teamwork of our physicians, nurses, and staff who work tirelessly to improve outcomes for heart attack patients every day,” said Brian Welton, CEO and Administrator of Baptist North Mississippi.

Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry empowers health care provider teams to consistently treat heart attack patients according to the most current, science-based guidelines and establishes a national standard for understanding and improving the quality, safety and outcomes of care provided for patients with coronary artery disease, specifically high-risk heart attack patients.