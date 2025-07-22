Public hearing to be held for panhandling permit process Published 1:18 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

While the city of Oxford didn’t vote to require a permit for panhandling, state legislators did, and that law, House Bill 1197, named the “Safe Solicitation Act,” took effect on July 1.

The new state law requires municipalities to develop permitting procedures for individuals seeking to panhandle.

A public hearing will be held at 5 p.m. on Aug. 5 at City Hall to gather feedback on a proposed city ordinance that establishes the required permit process for panhandling in Oxford.

Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen read the proposed ordinance during the first reading at the Oxford Board of Aldermen meeting on July 15.

Under the proposed rules, individuals must submit an application to the City Clerk’s Office at least seven days before their intended solicitation date. The application fee is $25 per day. A permit will be valid for up to three consecutive days at a single location.

After that period, applicants must wait two full calendar days before reapplying to panhandle at the same location. The state law allows cities to charge up to $25 per day for such permits.

The proposal has drawn criticism from local panhandlers who said the fee is too burdensome for those already facing financial hardship.

“Homeless people can’t just go buy a permit. Some aren’t in a position to travel (to City Hall). Twenty-five dollars a day is a steep charge. Ninety percent of the homeless and poverty-stricken people who panhandle and beg aren’t making more than $80–$120 a day if they are lucky,” said Angel Brimhall and her friend and roommate, Kaitlyn Kirtley, in a joint statement to The Oxford Eagle. “There are a few people who are favored, like the elderly, who make more. It depends on how old you are and what you look like… How will people get a permit when the city hall is closed? With it being a daily fee, 25$ is way too steep a charge. I see this causing a huge issue, and it just gives a reason for the law to lock up the homeless. The panhandling laws and the camping laws are all targeting people in these situations.”

If enacted, the ordinance would also set strict guidelines for those granted permits. Panhandlers must carry a copy of the permit while soliciting and stay within 100 feet of the approved intersection. They are prohibited from obstructing traffic or remaining in roadways unless traffic signals prevent vehicle movement. Additionally, solicitation would be banned within 100 feet of ATMs, financial institutions, schools during school hours, and places of worship during active services.

Aggressive behavior is also addressed, with the ordinance prohibiting harassing conduct, persistent solicitation after being denied, and the use of sound amplification devices. Solicitation would be allowed only between 9 a.m. and one hour before sunset.

The Oxford Police Department would have the authority to halt panhandling at any time if the conditions of the permit are violated.

Intern Shams Rahman contributed to this report.