Presenting Tiny Miss of America Sydney-Rae Wilkinson Published 8:36 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Sydney-Rae Wilkinson, an incoming second grader at Lafayette Elementary School, was crowned Tiny Miss of America at the Tiny Miss National pageant in Harrisonburg, Virginia in July. She competed against girls from all over the country, where she participated in casual wear, swimwear, circus wear, talent, interview, personal introduction, fun fashion and beauty over four days. She received top 10 for Outstanding Miss of America (the highest overall score) and top 5 for Young Miss of America (highest score for contestants ages 4-9). She is the daughter of Al and Kaitlin Wilkinson.