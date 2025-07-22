Police begin enforcement of hemp law Published 3:23 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Local law enforcement agencies have begun enforcing a 2020 state law that was recently clarified by Mississippi Attorney Lynn Fitch that hemp products intended for public consumption that do not have FDA approval are deemed illegal.

According to a public release issued Monday by Lafayette County Sheriff Joey East, formal notices were delivered in person to convenience and retail stores, alerting them that continued sale or storage of non-compliant hemp products could result in felony charges.

This decision aligns with a recent Attorney General Opinion and comes amid ongoing concerns about the safety and regulation of hemp-derived substances.

“With the legalization of medical marijuana, the Sheriff’s Office believes the sale of these potentially harmful hemp products in convenience stores is no longer necessary and is detrimental to the community,” East said in the statement.

East also confirmed that all businesses have since complied with the directive and removed the products.

Meanwhile, within Oxford city limits, enforcement efforts are also underway. Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen confirmed that his department has begun its compliance checks.

“We met with several business owners last Tuesday night after the board meeting and have had discussions with some of their attorneys,” he said. “Our code enforcement officers are going by doing compliance checks, and then we will follow up with enforcement actions if the businesses failed to follow the law.”