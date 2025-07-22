County Highway will make a stop in Oxford Published 10:16 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

This summer, County Highway is taking to the road for its first-ever roadshow, a two-month-long tour featuring a rotating cast of the newspaper’s editors and contributing writers with stops at 35 independent bookshops and brick-and-mortar stores nationwide.

The roadshow will include a discussion of County Highway and its founding vision, readings from recent and forthcoming work, and an introduction of County Highway’s new book publishing imprints, Panamerica and Hard Cider Press.

Touching down at Square Books in Oxford on July 25 at 5:30 p.m. EST, the tour will also offer audiences a sneak peek of Panamerica’s debut title, “Bloodline,” a gothic Appalachian tale from Sue Kaufman Award-winning author Lee Clay Johnson.

Founded by David Samuels and Walter Kirn in the wake of the pandemic, County Highway is a magazine about America in the form of a 19th-century newspaper. Printed six times a year and distributed across all fifty states and Canada, it has reached an annual circulation of 150,000 in just over a year, with over 20,000 subscribers and bookstand readers.

Select tour stops, including Oxford, will feature Lee Clay Johnson in conversation with the esteemed Gary Fisketjon, literary editor for County Highway and Panamerica Books.

The program will conclude with an open Q&A from the audience.

The roadshow reaches into every part of the U.S., giving a wide range of readers the opportunity to meet the creative talent behind County Highway and take part in a greater discourse about the state of the American literary tradition.