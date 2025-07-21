Sunburned author signs book copies

Published 1:07 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

By Staff Report

Mississippi native Katherine Wood read from her fifth novel, “Sunburned,” and signed books at Off Square Books on Thursday night.

With her latest published work, Wood moves from the escapism suspense genre to a true murder mystery, while retaining her trademark globetrotting settings.

Sunburned is a “sizzling, page-turning thriller set on the swanky Caribbean island of St Barths.”  Two of her prior works are in the process of being adapted for television.

Signed books are available at Square Books.

Photos by M. Ben Williams

