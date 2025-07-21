Social in the ‘Sip this Thursday Published 12:21 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Family business professionals and community members are invited to attend Social in the ‘Sip from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at 1200 Office Park Drive, Suite 200.

Hosted in partnership with the Ole Miss Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship, the event offers light bites, networking, and a celebration of local family business success stories.

The gathering is part of the lead-up to the fourth annual “It’s All Relative” Family Business Symposium, set to take place later this year in Jackson.

As a special highlight, attendees will get a sneak peek at the award-winning Vidalia Onion campaign created for Lasseter Tractor Company, a long-standing family business partner.

Those interested can register to attend at this link.