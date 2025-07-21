Oxford Civic Chorus opens 28th season Published 11:57 am Monday, July 21, 2025

The Oxford Civic Chorus is launching its 28th season and inviting new and returning singers from Oxford and beyond to join its ranks.

Drawing members from as far as Tupelo and Memphis, the community choir welcomes individuals of all experience levels to share in the joy of choral music.

Chorus President Chris Koban encourages community members to consider joining.

“I’m always inspired by the amazing voices found right here in our beautiful corner of north Mississippi,” Koban said. “Whether you’ve sung on stage, in a school choir, or just for the joy of it in your car or shower, there’s a place for you with us. If you’ve ever thought, ‘I’d love to sing, but I’m not sure I’m good enough’— this is your invitation.”

The 2025 season includes two major concerts: a winter performance in Oxford this December and a spring joint concert with the Jackson Choral Society, which will be presented in both Oxford and Jackson.

In addition, the season will conclude with an international opportunity, participation in The Creation Tour, a collaborative project with other Mississippi choirs that includes performances across Europe, with stops in Amsterdam, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Weekly rehearsals begin Aug. 18 and are held every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Oxford University United Methodist Church, located at 424 University Avenue in Oxford.

For more information on joining, donating, or upcoming performances, visit oxfordcivicchorus.org or follow the group on Facebook at facebook.com/OxfordCivicChorus.