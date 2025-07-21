Ole Miss freshman football player shot and killed Saturday Published 8:51 am Monday, July 21, 2025

Corey Adams, an 18-year-old freshman football player at the University of Mississippi, was shot and killed Saturday night in Cordova, Tennessee, just outside of Memphis, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Adams was found inside a vehicle at the scene and was pronounced dead despite life-saving efforts by officers and Shelby County Fire personnel. Four other men were also shot outside a nearby residence and were transported to local hospitals. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Adams, a defensive lineman from New Orleans, had enrolled at Ole Miss this past winter after a standout career at Edna Karr High School. A highly regarded recruit, he was a two-time first-team all-state selection and helped lead Edna Karr to a state championship during the 2024 season. His senior-year stats included 62 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and 19 sacks. He chose Ole Miss over offers from other programs, including LSU, Texas A&M, and Oregon.

Ole Miss released a statement Sunday stating the university and football program are “devastated” about Adams’ death.

“While our program is trying to cope with this tragic loss, our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” the university said in a post on social media. “Out of respect for his family, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask the Ole Miss community to keep Corey in their thoughts and respect the privacy of everyone involved.”