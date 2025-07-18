NEMEPA, NE SPARC offer grants to local teachers Published 2:59 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

North East Mississippi Electric Power Association and NE SPARC have once again partnered for a grant program for local school teachers that facilitates innovative classroom-based education projects called Bright Ideas.

The Bright Ideas grant program aims to encourage, support and celebrate creative educational experiences for the students and staff in NEMEPA’s service area.

In 2024, teachers from the Oxford, Lafayette, Pontotoc and West Union Schools were awarded Bright Ideas grants.

Local educators can apply for Bright Ideas grants of up to $500 for innovative, hands-on classroom projects. The grants are available to K-12 teachers in public schools that have at least one student who is a member of North East Power or NE SPARC customer. Projects can be in any subject, and educators can apply individually or as a team.

To apply, teachers must include a budget; explain the implementation, goals, creative elements and evaluation of the project; and have approval from their school’s principal. Applications will be blind judged through a competitive evaluation process, with judges looking for projects that feature inventive and creative approaches to learning.

Applications are now available online at www.NEMEPA.org. The deadline to submit applications is Sept. 3. Teachers who submit their applications by the early bird deadline of Aug. 18, will be entered to win prizes that would benefit their classroom.

The Prize Team will visit local schools in October to announce the winning grant recipients.