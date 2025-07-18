Chickasaw will get its speed tables Published 3:35 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Speed tables will be placed on Chicasaw Road to slow down traffic along the increasingly busy road.

The request from residents living along Park Drive was approved during the Oxford Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday at City Hall.

The speed tables will be made out of rubber. Speed tables are broader than the old speed humps.

The request came up for approval during the July 1 Board of Aldermen meeting; however, it was tabled after the application failed to have 80% approval signatures from area residents. According to city code, if a neighborhood wants traffic calming measures on a road, signatures must be obtained from 80% of the neighborhood.

The Chickasaw Road application originally had 80% approval; just before the July 1 meeting, two neighbors requested that their signatures be removed from the application. After that meeting, the neighborhood was able to get enough additional signatures to reach the 80% requirement.

The Chickasaw speed tables will be the last of their kind in the city as a recent change in the city ordinances has removed speed tables as a traffic calming option; however, the Chickasaw speed tables were grandfathered in since they were requested before the code change.

The speed tables will be placed between the roundabout at Molly Barr Road and Cincinnatus Drive.