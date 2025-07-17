Woman arrested for defying court order and posting fight video Published 12:51 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

The Oxford Police Department arrested a local woman recently for allegedly posting a fight video on social media.

On June 25, a detective with the Oxford Police Department spoke with a woman about an ongoing issue between her adult child and Aaliyah Brown, 27, of Oxford.

Brown posted a video of an altercation after being told not to post the video again as a condition of a previous charge and conviction.

The victim flew back to Oxford to pursue charges against Brown and signed charges for Posting of Messages through Electronic Media for Purposes of Causing Injury to Any Person.

On July 11, Brown was taken into custody during a traffic stop. She was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center and given a bond by the Municipal Court Judge.