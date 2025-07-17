Oxford man faces felony theft charge Published 1:08 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

An Oxford man was arrested and charged with grand theft recently.

On July 12, an officer with the Oxford Police Department took a theft report that had happened sometime over the summer in the 2000 block of Oxford Way.

An investigator was assigned to the case at that time. During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Darnell Lamot Briggs, 21, of Oxford.

On July 16, an arrest warrant was issued for Briggs for grand theft. He was taken into custody and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center.