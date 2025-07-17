Lafayette County property transfers June 23-27 Published 9:14 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between June 23-27, 2025, recorded with the Lafayette County Chancery Clerk:

Owen and Ava Hughes to Michael and Dena Morton, Unit 105 of The Mark Condominiums.

Carla Pittman to Kendrick Armstrong and Angelica Owens, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.

C&W Property Co., LLC to Maria Del Boccio, Unit 201, The Reserve Condominiums.

Darren and Jennifer Bergeron to Big Toe Holdings, LLC, Unit 197, Oxford Square Condominiums.

Andrew Phillips to Andrew Phillips and Patrick Shannon, Unit 22, The Enclave Condominiums.

Ruth Lockhart to James and Minnie Milliner, 1.497 acres, more or less, located in Section 15, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

James and Minnie Milliner to Ruth Lockhart, 1.497 acres, more or less, located in Section 15, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

Christopher and Diana Clayton to Stuart Archer, et al., Unit 25, The Bluffs West Condominiums.

Forest Hill Development, LLC to Carole and William Adkins, 1211 Crowson Drive, Oxford.

Robert and Kathryn Horton to James Phillips, Jr., Lot 52, Taylor-Greene Subdivision.

C&W Property Co., LLC to Chadwick and Shannon Willoughby, Unit 308, The Reserve Condominiums.

William and Carol Adkins to The Shaw Revocable Living Trust, Unit 10, Adelia Condominiums.

Ruby Logan to Arnita Miller, et al., A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 11, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

John Farese to Ty and Sarah Deemer, Lot 42, Woodland Hills Subdivision.

Evan Poag to John Beck and Patricia Sheehan, Unit 1902, Esplanade Condominiums.

Chandler and Kelly Thompson to Keegan and Lana Malone, Unit 16, Oxford Square Townhomes.

Marion and Betty Boyd to Lauren Robertson and Kathryn Boyd, Unit 201, Creekside Condominiums.

C&W Property Co., LLC to Jason Grissom, Unit 299, The Reserve Condominiums.

Chance Kesler to Randy and Rebekah Kesler, A parcel in Section 4, Township 7 South, Range 3 West.

Go TCC, LLC to Paul Tatum, Lot 27, Franklin Farms Subdivision.

C&W Property Co., LLC to Rodney Barbour, Unit 88, The Reserve Condominiums.

Brian Taylor to Brian Taylor, et al., Unit 47, Provence Park Condominiums.

Bette Butler to Red & Blue Investments, LLC, A fraction of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 3 West, containing 2 acres, more or less.

Gregory and Lisa Canzano to Rebel Derby, LLC, Unit 517, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Bette Butler to Red & Blue Investments, LLC, Two tracts of land located in Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

John White and Amy Lee to John White, Lot 46, The Grove at Grand Oaks.

C&W Property Co., LLC to Carter Edmondson, Unit 210, The Reserve Condominiums.

C&W Property Co., LLC to Carter Edmondson, Unit 211, The Reserve Condominiums.

Henry and Marsha Pace to Robert and Cynthia Mayfield, Lot 25, Woodson Ridge Subdivision.

Larry Hilliard to Alma Jean Hilliard, Northwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 9, Range 3.

Kaye Bryant to JWM Development, LLC, Northeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Clifton and Elizabeth Thweatt to Robert and Frances Moore, Northwest Quarter and Northeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 10 South, Range 3 West.

Stephen Thweatt to Clinton and Glenn Schove, Fraction of the South Half of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 4 West, containing 69.26 acres, more or less.

Corey Crowder to Kacie and Sammie Black, A parcel of land located in Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 3 West.

Jason White to Jason and Kristi White, Lot 46, The Grove at Grand Oaks.

David and Jill Carwyle to Tony and Jennifer Arbuckle, A 2.21-acre fraction of Section 3, Township 9 South, Range 2 West.

Rickey and Rebekah Babb to Kelly and Lauren Duncan, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 9 South, Range 2 West.

Kevin and Prudence Greenwood to Brandon and Chelsea George, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 6 South, Range 4 West.

Conrad and Katherine Lucas to Lucas Holdings, LLC, Lot 30, Grand Ridge Subdivision.

Kelly and Lauren Duncan to Jonathan and Verena Stark, A fractional part of Section 20, Township 9 South, Range 2 West.

Jacob and Lindsey James to John and Laura Tennant, A parcel of land located in Section 12, Township 10 South, Range 2 West.

Thomas Reynolds to James and Rachel Denton, Unit 7, Wedgewood Cove Condominiums.

Jo Anne McPhail Revocable Trust to Troy Felver, Two acres of land lying in the West Half of Section 34, Township 7 South, Range 2 West.

Sean and Julie Little to Vicki and Luca Bombelli, Unit 109, Orleans Oaks Condominiums.

John Lagrone to Clay and Julie Reeves, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Amanda and Charles Beckett to Allison and Matthew O’Neal, Lot 180, Woodlawn Subdivision.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to Pamela Stanislow, Unit 442, The Crossing at Oxford Commons.

South Grove, LLC to Andrew Martin, Unit 1108, South Grove Condominiums.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to John and Allison Corbally, Unit 436, The Crossing at Oxford Commons Condominiums.