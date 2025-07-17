Hathorn Townhomes development moves forward Published 9:24 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

The Oxford Planning Commission gave the green light Monday night to the proposed Hathorn Townhomes development, approving both a site plan and a variance request for a retaining wall.

The project, submitted by developer Joseph Echols, will be located on a 1.625-acre lot off Hathorn Road, between the Campus Walk and The Gather apartment complexes. Plans include 16 residential units, 13 of which will be attached townhomes and three detached.

Because of the steep changes in elevation on the property, the developer requested a variance to allow for an 11.25-foot retaining wall, exceeding the city’s standard height limit of 4 feet in front yards. The wall would run along the back of The Gather apartments, where there is already a similar existing wall.

City staff said that the wall would not be visible from the street and would only affect residents within the development.

The variance and the overall site plan were both approved by the commission.