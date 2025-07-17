Convicted felon charged with having a gun Published 2:18 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

A firearm was discovered in the possession of Christopher Tyler Neighbors, 33, of Bruce, during a traffic stop by Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies on July 14.

Neighbors was also discovered to be a previously convicted felon.

Neighbors was taken into custody without incident and transported to Lafayette County Detention Center, where he was issued a $15,000 bond; however, a hold from the Mississippi Department of Corrections was placed on him.