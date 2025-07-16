WV vet Dr. Denman dies at 82

Published 10:57 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Dr. Stuart Graham Denman Jr, DVM, 82, a long-time Water Valley veterinarian, died on Tuesday, July 8.

Doc, as all who knew him, was born to Stuart Graham Denman Sr. and Joyce Hewlett.

A celebration of life will be held at Cowart Baptist Church on Saturday, July 12. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., and the funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. Interment will follow at Charleston Cemetery.

From a young age, “Doc” displayed a love for animals and a curiosity for the world around him. He attended primary school and graduated from East Tallahatchie High School, later pursuing higher education at Mississippi State University before earning his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Auburn University.

Doc dedicated his life to the care of animals, serving as a large and small animal veterinarian and the owner of Denman Animal Clinics in Charleston and Water Valley. His expertise, gentle spirit, and unwavering dedication earned him the respect and trust of countless families in the community. He was known for his kindness, his willingness to help anyone in need, and his ability to bring comfort to both animals and their owners.

Beyond his professional and family life, Doc was a man of many passions. He loved hog hunting with knives, rifle hunting for deer, playing cards, and was an avid cook. His culinary expertise was questionable at times, but no one went hungry in his presence. Some of his best hits included: Mississippi Flippin’ chicken, Tallahatchie Slop Sauce, corny cornbread, smoked bologna disguised as exotic meats, and his personal favorite, organs and unconventional cuts from the animals he harvested.

He found joy in restoring old vehicles, supporting the education of the youth, watching Mississippi State football, water skiing, and pulling harmless pranks. Among his honors; he was a patent holding inventor, a C.A.R.E Legend, a rescue diver, the founder of the National Doghorn Association, a major proponent of Camp Lakeside, and a founding member and life-long supporter of Strider Academy.

His sense of humor and generosity made every gathering brighter and every memory sweeter.

A man of faith, Doc was a dedicated member of Cowart Baptist Church, where he found fellowship and spiritual nourishment. He was active in his community, always ready to lend a helping hand or share his wisdom with others.

