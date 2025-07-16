Oxford police, fire have a busy Tuesday Published 4:20 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Oxford had a rough day Tuesday with first responders and city staff having to respond to a gas leak, a chemical spill and a restaurant fire.

The day started at about 9 a.m. when construction crews hit a gas line by Oby’s. After about an hour, the area leak was fixed.

At 1:20 p.m., bottles of agricultural pesticide fell off a truck going around the roundabout at Belk Boulevard and South Lamar Boulevard. The Oxford Police Department blocked off the south side of the roundabout and directed traffic away from the spill. The scene was cleared at about 5:21 p.m.

At 7:42 p.m., the Oxford Fire Department responded to Burger King on University for a fire. Smoke and flames could be seen from the roof when firefighters arrived. The fire was extinguished and no fire was found inside the building.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time; however, OFD officials said no foul play is expected and no injuries were reported. The scene was cleared by 8:31 p.m.