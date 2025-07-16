Oxford Civic Chorus opens 28th season with invitation to singers Published 9:15 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

The Oxford Civic Chorus is launching its 28th season and inviting new and returning singers from Oxford and beyond to join its ranks.

Drawing members from as far as Tupelo and Memphis, the community choir welcomes individuals of all experience levels to share in the joy of choral music.

Chorus President Chris Koban encouraged community members to consider joining, noting the extraordinary vocal talent found in the region.

“I’m always inspired by the amazing voices found right here in our beautiful corner of north Mississippi,” Koban said. “Whether you’ve sung on stage, in a school choir, or just for the joy of it in your car or shower- there’s a place for you with us. You don’t have to be a professional to sing in a community chorus. You just need a love for music and a willingness to share it. If you’ve ever thought, ‘I’d love to sing, but I’m not sure I’m good enough’— this is your invitation. We’d love to sing with you.”

The 2025 season includes two major concerts: a winter performance in Oxford this December and a spring joint concert with the Jackson Choral Society, which will be presented in both Oxford and Jackson.

In addition, the season will conclude with an international opportunity, participation in The Creation Tour — a collaborative project with other Mississippi choirs that includes performances across Europe, with stops in Amsterdam, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Artistic Director Debra Atkinson shared her enthusiasm for the upcoming repertoire.

“This fall, Oxford Civic Chorus will present two beautiful compositions that honor Mary’s journey to Bethlehem,” she said. “The first is a six-movement work by Bob Chilcott that explores Mary’s emotions as she travels the road that eventually leads her to Bethlehem. The second piece, a glorious “Magnificat” by Taylor Scott Davis, will be accompanied by a 10-piece orchestra. We hope that you will join us in singing this beautiful and inspirational music.”

Weekly rehearsals begin Aug. 18 and are held every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Oxford University United Methodist Church, located at 424 University Avenue in Oxford.

Founded in 1998, Oxford Civic Chorus is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring singers, enriching the community, and expanding musical horizons. The group performs two concerts annually and is also available for local events.

For more information on joining, donating, or upcoming performances, visit oxfordcivicchorus.org or follow the group on Facebook at facebook.com/OxfordCivicChorus.