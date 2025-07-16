Climate change and women Published 9:08 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

By TJ Ray

Columnist

Beam the Mad Hatter down from whatever planet he’s visiting, and you’ll have difficulty recognizing him among the droves of Mad Hatters roaming our towns.

Some of them are able to get into Congress, that Brain Trust of lunacy. A stellar representative of the group might be Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif, who not too long ago forwarded a resolution with a dozen of her party goers that global warming could drive women to prostitution.

Climate change, these folks argue, will affect women worse than men, forcing poor women into the sex trade.

They said, “Insecure women with limited socioeconomic resources may be vulnerable to situations such as sex work, transactional sex, and early marriage that put them at risk for HIV, STIs, unplanned pregnancy, and poor reproductive health.”

They further claim that changes in climate puts added stress on female farmers and marginalizes women like refugees, sexual minorities, adolescent girls, and women and girls with HIV.

Congress, of course, has no monopoly on strange notions. A professor at the University of Oregon challenges those who do not believe that global warming is real. Dr. Kari Norgaard asserts that it is caused by human existence and those that deny these notions are sick and need to be “treated.”

At a London conference on the Planet under Pressure, the good doctor and her colleagues advocated that humans be packed into denser cities so that the rest of the planet can be surrendered to nature.

A prof from Yale said, “We certainly don’t want them (humans) strolling about the entire countryside. We want them to save land for nature by living closely [together].”

Global warming seems to be a fertile field for getting in the news. Consider some of the following titles of articles: “Climate change skeptics diseased, need treatment,” “Movement seeks voluntary human extinction,” “Environmentalists to put humanity on trial,” “The religious nature of the environmental movement,” “Global warning activists launch campaign to silence dissent among weathermen,” “Climate change delegates sign petition to ban water,” “Global warming summit begins with prayer to Mayan goddess Ixchel.”

In the science community, as opposed to the social science community are to be found scientists who aren’t locking up their daughters to keep them from prostitution.

One says this: “[These resolutions] come at a time when climatologists are beginning to come to grips with the fact that the planet is not warming — global temperatures have remained essentially steady for well over a decade. While some climate scientists continue to resist the obvious that the climate system is more complex than they assumed, others are starting to accept that the multi-decadal climate projections provide very incomplete simulations as to how the real climate system works.”

Yes, the debate will go on with the uninformed defying the informed to pass more strange legislation. News at 10!