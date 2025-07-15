Tupelo man faces harassment charges Published 7:19 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

A Tupelo man is facing multiple charges after police say he was harassing and cyberstalking a victim in violation of a court order.

Around 4:10 p.m. on July 11, an Oxford Parking and Code Enforcement officer witnessed a verbal altercation on North Lamar Boulevard. As the officer approached, one of the individuals, later identified as Mitchell Wren, 23, of Tupelo, tried to flee but was quickly found by patrol officers while attempting to leave town.

Investigators determined that Wren had been cyberstalking and harassing an individual. He was arrested and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center, where he was granted bond by a judge.

After posting bond on July 14, Wren allegedly violated a protective order by continuing to call and text the victim. A new warrant was issued, and he was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. He remains in custody there, awaiting transfer back to Oxford.