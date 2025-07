New digs for Hollywood Feed Published 7:26 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Hollywood Feed has moved to a large location, just a few blocks east of its original storefront.

The pet store is now open at 2146 West Jackson Avenue in the Oakwood Plaza Shopping Center, between Chow King and O’Reilly’s.

The new, expanded location is over 135% larger than the previous space and will include grooming and dog wash services in addition to greater retail space.