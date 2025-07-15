Lafayette County Animal Shelter opens its doors Published 11:52 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

1/7 Swipe or click to see more A kitten sits in a cage at the Lafayette County Animal Shelter in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, July 14, 2025. (©Bruce Newman) 2/7 Swipe or click to see more Operations manager Carlin Curtis, center, talks with Lindsey Lowe, left, and Jennifer Lowe, who are fostering two dogs, at the Lafayette County Animal Shelter in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, July 14, 2025. (©Bruce Newman) 3/7 Swipe or click to see more Operations manager Carlin Curtis, center, talks with Lindsey Lowe, left, and Jennifer Lowe, who are fostering two dogs, at the Lafayette County Animal Shelter in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, July 14, 2025. (©Bruce Newman) 4/7 Swipe or click to see more Daniel Christenbury is the director at the Lafayette County Animal Shelter in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, July 14, 2025. (©Bruce Newman) 5/7 Swipe or click to see more Daniel Christenbury, director at the Lafayette County Animal Shelter, looks over a pen in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, July 14, 2025. (©Bruce Newman) 6/7 Swipe or click to see more Daniel Christenbury, director at the Lafayette County Animal Shelter, looks over a pen in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, July 14, 2025. (©Bruce Newman) 7/7 Swipe or click to see more Shayla Locke holds Kiffin at the Lafayette County Animal Shelter in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, July 14, 2025. (©Bruce Newman)

Lafayette County’s brand-new animal shelter has officially opened its doors. After years of planning and months of construction, the shelter began taking in animals on June 26, marking a significant step forward in local animal welfare.

“We wanted to make sure everything was in place before we opened to the public,” said Shelter Director Daniel Christenbury. “We had our first intake on June 26, and just a few days later, we announced on Facebook that we were officially open. Since then, we’ve had our first adoption and several more applications come in.”

The 4,160-square-foot building and outdoor exercise area is funded by Lafayette County and managed by the Lafayette County Humane Society, which works hand-in-hand with Tubbs Spay and Neuter Clinic.

The shelter isn’t the easiest to find currently. Located in the Max D. Hipp Lafayette County Industrial Park, one must drive past Winchester and take a right at the big blue water tower onto a gravel road. Then take the first left-hand turn onto CR 165; however, it’s not marked. The shelter is up a bit on the right.

The shelter is expected to have improved signage soon and, hopefully, a paved road in the future.

Visitors can now visit the shelter, surrender animals, drop off strays and adopt pets from 10 a.m. To 3 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.

The adoption fee is currently $125, which includes vaccinations, microchipping and a rabies shot.

Christenbury said this pricing model may change once the Tubb Spay and Neuter Project expands its services at the shelter.

“Right now, spay and neuter surgeries are outsourced one day a week,” he said. “As soon as they’re (Tubb) able to bring in another vet and expand, we might be able to lower the adoption price.”

Potential adopters are asked to provide basic information about their living situation, such as whether they rent or own, and whether they have other pets.

“We want to make sure it’s a good fit, for the adopter and the animal,” Christenbury said. “We even offer meet-and-greets in our yard to see how pets interact.”

Only two weeks into operation, the shelter has already taken in 115 animals.

To keep up, the shelter is working closely with local foster programs, most notably one led by Carlin Curtis, a longtime animal advocate who has been rescuing pets since age 13. Thanks to her efforts, 33 animals have already been transferred to rescue partners, many headed to shelters in Chicago.

“Having partners like Carlin is huge,” Christenbury said. ‘We need a strong community network to move animals out of the shelter and into good homes.”

Christenbury discussed the challenges shelters face, particularly around euthanasia.

“The reality is, pet overpopulation is a community issue, and we’ve been tasked with handling it,” he said. “Sometimes, despite our best efforts, we have to make difficult decisions.”

Christenbury said that animals who are aggressive, severely ill or contagious often leave the shelter with no other humane options. The goal of the shelter is to give every animal a chance; however, he said they can’t do it alone. Pet owners need to be responsible pet owners and he and the staff will work to help educate residents.

“It requires a shift in culture. People need to spay and neuter their pets. That’s the root of the issue,” he said.

Christenbury said that roughly 70% of the animals taken in during the shelter’s first two weeks were puppies or kittens, many from owners who hadn’t altered their pets.

Currently staffed with six employees and supported by generous donations from local residents and businesses, including food, bleach, paper towels, and supplies gathered at the Oxford Community Market recently, the shelter is leaning into a philosophy of shared responsibility.

“Criticism is easy,” Christenbury said. “But I always ask, what are you doing to help? Are you fostering? Donating? Volunteering? Sharing posts online? This is a community problem, and it takes community solutions.”

With about 60 to 70 volunteer applications already submitted, the shelter plans to begin its official volunteer program soon. Tasks could include walking dogs, cleaning kennels, helping at events and more.

“Our goal is to keep as many animals out of the shelter as possible,” Christenbury said. “If someone comes to surrender, we’ll ask what they need—do they need food? Training help? We’ll do our best to assist so that pet can stay in their home.”

Animals surrendered to the shelter must be from Lafayette County, outside of the Oxford city limits. Animals from inside the city limits should be taken to the Oxford Animal Resource Center on McLarty Road.

For more information, learn about adoption or how to foster/volunteer, call 662-506-2461 or visit www.lcas-pets.org.