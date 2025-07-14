Published 11:52 am Monday, July 14, 2025

Noel Douglas “Doug” Blackwell, 76, of Oxford, Mississippi, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, coach, and teacher, Doug leaves behind a legacy of leadership, service, and inspiration.

Born in Oxford on April 23, 1949, Doug was one of five brothers, and some of his earliest and most spirited athletic rivalries were with his siblings- Bernie, Jim, Hal and Sid. The son of Mississippi Sports Hall of Famer Bernard Blackwell, Doug excelled in four sports: track, cross country, football, and basketball. During his senior year at Mississippi College, he went undefeated in track and set a new state record in the mile. At one point, he held all of the school’s distance track records. These early achievements helped shape his lifelong passion for athletics and mentorship.

Beginning his career in 1973 at Moss Point High School, Doug quickly became a fixture in Mississippi high school athletics. His coaching journey led him to East Flora, Biloxi, Greenville, and Lake Howell High School in Winter Park, Florida. Where he dramatically grew the track program and led athletes to state championships, national records, and All-American honors. His passion for excellence and ability to inspire others helped transform every team he led.

In 1988, Doug joined the University of Mississippi as Associate Head Coach for Men’s and Women’s Track and Cross Country. Over twenty five years at Ole Miss, he coached NCAA Champions, All-Americans, and SEC Champions across multiple events. His contributions went far beyond competition he managed meets, shaped programs, and mentored generations of student-athletes and colleagues alike.

It was during his time at Mississippi College that he met the love of his life, Sarah Channell. They wed on May 17,1974 and welcomed their two children, Thomas (1976) and Genia (1982). They spent many happy years together as a family in Oxford, Mississippi.

In retirement, Doug traded his title of “Coach” for “Papa D” to his beloved grandson Elliott. He and Sarah enjoyed traveling and welcoming family and friends into their home in Oxford, Mississippi. In the final six months of his life, they moved to Richmond, Virginia, to be closer to their children.

Doug was known for his integrity, humor, and devotion as a teacher, coach, and man of faith. A loving husband to Sarah for 51 years, he will be remembered for his quiet strength and the lasting impact he made on countless lives.

Doug is survived by his wife, Sarah Channell Blackwell; his children, Thomas and Genia, their spouses, Elizabeth and Kevin; his grandchildren, Elliott, Zeldyn and his wife Lianna, and Ahmya; his great-grandchild, Lyla; his brothers, Bernie, Jim, Hal and Sid Blackwell and his aunt, Norma Blackwell Jenkins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Bernard Brown Blackwell and Mary Catherine Blackwell (Holston).

He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A graveside service will be held at Gallman Cemetery on July 19 at 11am with a gathering to follow.