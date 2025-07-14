Charles Bailey Ferrill, Jr Published 4:15 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Charles Bailey Ferrill, Jr., age 86, of Berryville, Arkansas, passed away peacefully June 28, 2025. A memorial service was held for July 10 at 2:00 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Berryville. He wias interred in the Columbarium at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church in Little Rock at 2:00 p.m., on July 28, 2025.

Charlie was born on October 30, 1938, in Granada, Mississippi, to Charles and Ruth Rogers Ferrill.

He graduated from Grenada High School. Charlie then attended Ole Miss on a football scholarship. He majored in Business Administration and was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. He played tackle for the Ole Miss Rebels and was a member of both the 1959 and 1960 National Championship teams. After graduating, Charlie served in the United States Army and then in the Army Reserves. His professional career began in Memphis with IBM. He later moved to Little Rock and worked for Morgan Keegan and Brookstreet Management before going out on his own. It was in Little Rock that he married Ann Yancey Jackson in 1991.

Charlie was an avid golfer. He was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church. He was also a member of Alcoholics Anonymous. After moving to Berryville, his wit and love of storytelling made him an excellent tour guide for ghost tours and the Basin Park Hotel in Eureka Springs. Charlie loved northwest Arkansas, especially his life in Berryville and Eureka Springs.

Charlie is preceded in death by his parents and by Sandy Peeples Ferrill the mother of his two daughters.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 33 years, Ann Yancey Ferrill: daughters Leigh Garlington (Gary) of Beaufort, South Carolina and Shannon Horton (Norman) of Varnville, South Carolina; step-son Scott Jackson (Missy); grandchildren Lynsey Griffeth-Talley (Jeremy), Jordan, Mary-Kennedy and Mills Jackson; and great-grandchildren Maxwell and Emilia Griffeth-Talley. He is also survived by his sister Cornelia Ferrill Laird of Oxford, Mississippi; brother-in-law Earl Lee Laird, Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions may be made to M Club, P. O. Box 1374, Oxford, MS. 38655.