Aldermen to hold public hearing on hemp ordinance aligned with state law Published 9:00 am Monday, July 14, 2025

The Oxford Board of Aldermen is considering a new ordinance that restricts the sale and possession of unregulated hemp-derived products.

The ordinance follows recent clarification from Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, who stated that only FDA-approved hemp ingestibles or those sold through licensed medical cannabis dispensaries are permitted under state law.

The Board of Aldermen heard the first reading of the proposed ordinance on July 1 and will hold a public hearing on the ordinance on July 15 during their regular meeting at 5 p.m. at City Hall. If the Board finds the ordinance is a public health or safety concern, they could elect to vote on Tuesday after the public hearing. Otherwise, they could elect to vote after a third reading on Aug. 5.

The proposed local ordinance prohibits the purchase, possession, distribution or public display of hemp-derived products intended for human ingestion or consumption unless approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Exceptions are made for products prescribed by licensed medical professionals or activities conducted under the direction of city officials for enforcement purposes. Violations may result in misdemeanor charges, with penalties of up to $1,000 in fines, six months in jail or both.

Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said the need for the ordinance became clear following years of confusion stemming from the complexity of the state law.

“There was a lot of misinformation shared, and law enforcement was led to believe that as long as it didn’t go over the .03 THC threshold, then it was legal,” McCutchen said. “Somebody caught this, and then the AG gave her opinion on it. And so we finally have enough information and to address these products.”

Fitch’s June 2025 opinion clarified that the sale or possession of hemp products like Delta-8, Delta-9, and other THC variants, unless FDA-approved or sold in a medical cannabis dispensary, is prohibited under Mississippi Code § 41-29-113.

McCutchen said there are public health and safety concerns surrounding the unregulated products, particularly involving minors.

“We’ve had several incidents where minors consumed these products and had adverse reactions —passing out in school, failing drug tests, or experiencing other medical issues,” he said. “We’ve also had adults overdose or require ambulance services. Some of these products come from unverified sources, with ingredients that don’t match the label. You’re seeing allergic reactions and other effects.”