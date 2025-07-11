WV community clothes closet Published 3:24 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

The Martin Street Church of Christ Outreach is hosting a Community Clothes Closet event offering free clothing for children and adults in need.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 19, at the Water Valley Pavilion from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Alongside the clothing distribution, a Prayer Clinic and a Good News Tent will be available for attendees.

The outreach is hosted by WeCare Ministry, aiming to support the community with both physical and spiritual needs.

All are welcome to attend.