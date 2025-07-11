OHS celebrates record-breaking AP success in 2024-2025 Published 8:56 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Oxford High School announced it saw continued growth and exceptional achievement in its Advanced Placement program for the 2024–2025 school year.

Throughout the academic year, 306 students participated in the AP program, collectively taking 576 exams, marking significant increases over the 2023–2024 school year.

According to the OSD, 91% of those exams earned a passing score (of 3 or higher, on a scale of 1 to 5), surpassing last year’s all-time high pass rate of 82% and establishing a new benchmark for academic excellence at Oxford High School. Furthermore, OHS students averaged higher than the state average in 19 of the tested subjects and higher than the national average in 17.

Two AP teachers had students achieve a perfect 100% pass rate: Dr. Putnam (Calculus BC) and Dr. Dor (Human Geography).

“I am so proud of our Oxford High School students. Our AP program offers a rigorous and inspiring educational experience, and their achievement in the AP exams is true testament to their dedication to scholarship,” OHS AP teacher Dr. Putnam said.