Man charged with felony DUI Published 5:20 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol Thursday near F.D Buddy East Parkway near Highway 6 when they conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Impala.

During the traffic stop, the deputy determined the driver, Eddie Lewis Hillard Jr., 48, of Oxford, was impaired.

Hillard was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center without incident and charged with DUI-third arrest due to having two past DUI convictions in the state of Mississippi within the last five years.

He later appeared in front of a Lafayette County Justice court judge, who set Hilliard’s bond at $5,000. He is currently being held on hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.