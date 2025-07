Taylor Mayor, Board Sworn Published 8:54 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Lafayette County Chancery Court Judge Mickey Avent led the swearing-in ceremony of Taylor’s new Mayor Shawn Edwards and the new Board of Alderman — Jim Hamilton, Lyn Roberts, Tim Carter, Steve Corso and Bill Taylor, was held on Tuesday, July 1. (Contributed)