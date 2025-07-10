Lafayette County property transfers June 16-20 Published 9:12 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between June 16-20, 2025, as recorded with the Lafayette County Chancery Clerk:

Elliott Beach and Kelley Bellia to Nathan and Zoe Towery, Unit 152, Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

Vicky Griggs to Bibidoo, LLC, A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 3 West.

Craig and Kelly Morris to Dustin and Joie Blount, Lot 74 of The Highlands Subdivision.

Nathan and Briana Griggs to Bibidoo, LLC, A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 3 West.

C&W Property Co., LLC to Brian, Bethany, and Cooper Hooks, Unit 200, The Reserve Condominiums.

Matthew and Melissa Vincent to Joshua Jordan, A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

Charles and Jennifer Blevins to 206 Bramlett, LLC, A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Gary Myers to Charleston Land Company, LLC, Northeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

Dalton and Bailey Lincoln to Andrea Rich and Anthony Craig, Lot 287, The Lakes Subdivision.

Gwendolyn Lewis to Richard and Carlyle Wolfe, Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.

Soanoli Enterprises, LLC to David and Beth Grussing, Unit 1101 of The Mill of Oxford Condominiums.

Melinda Cobb to Jesus Flores, A fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.

Lifestyle Homes, LLC to Jennifer and Kathryn Norminton, Unit 34, Fieldstone Farms Condominiums.

Jerry Hancock, et al. to Richard Hancock, A tract of land in Sections 34 and 35 and another tract in Section 35, all located in Township 7, Range 4 West.

Frankye Hughes to Sherwin Haynie, 1 acre of land located in the Southeast Quarter of Section 3, Township 7 South, Range 3 West.

Michael Lancaster to Ronnie Harwell, Two tracts of land located in Section 12, Township 9 South, Range 1 West.

The Robert and Malinda Mutersbaugh Revocable Living Trust to Jos Milton and Ashley Moss, Lot 1H, The Lamar Subdivision.

Junaid Rehman to Junaid Rehman and Aneela Usman, Lot 38, Briarwood Subdivision.

Christopher and Jill Stearns to Ava Cowan, Unit 29, Autumn Ridge Condominiums.

Jamiko Deleveaux and Jessica Omoregie to Robert and Margaret Ellmer, 1.38 acres of land, more or less, located in the Southeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.

Champions Development, LLC to William and Abigail Steward, Lot 94, Woodson Ridge Subdivision.

Gary Myers to LOU Investments, LLC, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 13, Township 8 South, Range 4 West, and a fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

Jax Street, LLC to Srinivas and Nagasujana Pulugurtha, Unit 5006, The Marks Condominiums.

Gunter Brewer to Dalton and Bailey Lincoln, 1.89 acres of land located in the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Brian Harvey, et al. to Ara and Jan Harvey, Lot 6 of Woodland Hills Estates.

Jeanette Callahan to Christy and Glen Callahan, A fractional part of the West Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 4 West.

Linda Raney to Gwendolyn Lewis, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.

Gray Threadgill to Kassidy and John Threadgill, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 2 West.

Merrill Willis to William Willis, Trustee of The North Trail Revocable Trust, Eight tracts of land located in Sections 11, 12, 15, 20, 21, 27 and 32, all located in Townships 8 and 9, and Ranges 1-3 West.

Remkes Properties, LLC to Tammy and Alena Zink, Unit 8, and 1/41 in the common area, of West End Condominiums.

Oxford MB, LLC to Charlotte McFarland and Mark Dufour, Lot 18, Southern Hills Subdivision.

C&W Property Co., LLC to Jeremy and Maranda Peek, Unit 301, The Reserve.

Jos Milton and Ashley Moss to William and Kimberly Taylor, Lots 8-12, The Lamar Subdivision.

Cara Gober to Hannah Finch, Lot 48 of Edgewood Subdivision.

Joel and Alicia Stevens to Chassidy Watson, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 4 West.

Tommy Mize and The Estate of Timothy Mize to John and Kaitlyn (Mize-) Burnett, Southwest Quarter of Section 2 and the North Half of Section 11, all located in Township 10 South, Range 2 West.

South Grove, LLC to Frederick and Tamera Duncan, Unit 42, South Grove Condominiums.