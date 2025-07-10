County veterans busy on holiday Published 9:08 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

By Harold Brummett

Denmark Star Route

The Veterans of Lafayette County were busy this last week. We started off on the Second of July, manning the grills at the veterans home making sure the Veterans and their families had hamburgers, hotdogs and watermelon to properly celebrate the nation’s birthday.

This effort was spearheaded by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (Greg Lovelady, Doug Laney, Tommy Holmes) American Legion (Dennis Bullard) Disabled American Veterans (Harold Brummett) and volunteer patriot John Smith of Bimbo Bakeries. Marine Sam Phillips was scheduled to assist but instead coordinated a much needed air-conditioner repair on the Veterans Hut.

The residents, staff and families at the Veterans Home very much enjoyed the traditional fare and appreciated the effort put forth by the local Veteran organizations. If memories weren’t made at the luncheon perhaps memories of past celebrations of our nation’s Birthday were recalled.

Next was the Fourth of July Supper at the Veterans Hut. Again, this was an effort by all the Veterans organizations. There were hamburgers, hotdogs and all the fixin’s but a special treat came from Steve Shankle who, as our resident Cajun cook, treated the assembled with shrimp, corn on the cob, potatoes, and sausage prepared Louisiana style. The attendees brought homemade cookies, deserts of all kinds and as a special treat, Ms. Deborah Mohamed brought her banana pudding. Patriotic music played in the background as veterans, friends and families ate and enjoyed socializing. A few brothers in service of the Oxford Police Department stopped by for a bite before returning to duty. These Officers were welcomed as the heroes they are. The food and company was without equal.

Last was a trip to Clarksdale to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 63 (Ronald Ray Wilburn Chapter) on Saturday the fifth of July. Members of Oxford Chapter 48 (D.J.Depriest) (Commander David Bella, John Mobley and Harold Brummett) went to support the installation of newly elected officers. This installation was completed under trying circumstances, as two of the Chapter 63 members had deaths in their families.

Two funerals that day cast a somber tone as the new officers took their oaths and then went to support their fellow veterans. Food that had been prepared for the celebration went to comfort the bereaved and others in the community. I was offered some ribs and brisket before I returned to Denmark and it was delicious. Nobody BBQ’s like the folks in the Delta.

The celebration of the birth of our nation and the reminder of our own limited time on earth makes even more poignant the sacrifice our military continues to make for our country. The Fourth of July is special for Veterans as we unabashedly celebrate the freedoms blood and service has bought.