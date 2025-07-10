Cofield’s Corner Published 8:50 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

It is about as sweet an Oxford childhood memory as any I have. When the dew was still on our young lives and Archie was a prince, Johnny Vaught was the king.

All across Oxford and the state, in living rooms, gathered around the family studio, Reb Nation was on pins and needles. LSU… enough said. Back and forth it went until late in the 4th when Archie worked his magic down the field. And when Stan yelled, “He Scores!”, the air came out of the Tigers, Dad roared and pumped his fist, Mom jumped up clapping, and brother and I knew the thrill of victory wrapped in a priceless family memory, to this day.

And early the next morning, I was up and ready to go with Dad to the Holiday Inn newspaper stands for the Commercial Appeal and Clarion Ledger.

I can hear the paper pop now as Dad yanked open the sports section, and there was Archie in Rebel blue, arm cocked, about to deliver a thrill in the lives of Oxford kids together with our families.

It was the best of times.