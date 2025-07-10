Caught ya! Published 9:26 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Katie and Shane Brown were caught in the act of being amazing. They sharing their kindness to the folks in Texas who are suffering so much loss after the floods. They spearheaded a donation drive last week and drove the items to Texas themselves on July 9.

