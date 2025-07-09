New sheriff’s office building named after the late Buddy East Published 7:07 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

By Shams Rahman

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office’s new building will be named after former Sheriff F.D. “Buddy” East.

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved the naming during a meeting on July 7.

The new name will be F.D. “Buddy” East Memorial Headquarters, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

East was the longest-serving Sheriff in the history of Mississippi and the second-longest serving in the history of the USA, with 46 years of service, being elected for 12 straight terms since 1972.

He died in 2018 following a brief illness.

“We love to have an opportunity to do this. We appreciate his service and dedication,” said Board president Brent Larson during the meeting.

The building was built as an extension on the west side of the Lafayette County Detention Center on East Jackson Avenue, following 30 years of serving as both the detention center and the Sheriff’s Department.

“It’s such an honor,” said East’s son and current Sheriff, Joey East. “One of the things before he passed that he wanted was to have that building because he helped design (the original) and build it 30 years ago. It’s a great moment for us to be able to get that going.”

The three-story building will house the sheriff’s offices and the 911 dispatch center while allowing the detention center to expand.