New classrooms, facilities, and updates nearly complete in Oxford schools Published 9:06 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more BES Addition. Provided by the OSD. 2/4 Swipe or click to see more Center for Athletic Performance. Provided by the OSD 3/4 Swipe or click to see more Practice Field at OHS. Provided by the OSD 4/4 Swipe or click to see more OECC Playground Provided by the OSD

With the start of school just around the corner, the Oxford School District recently announced that one of the most significant construction and renovation projects in the district’s history is nearly complete, bringing transformative updates to every campus.

The construction projects, in large part, were funded by a $37 million bond passed by voters in fall 2023, with additional capital improvement funds provided by the district.

With overwhelming community support, sound financial planning, state funding reforms, and an increasing local tax base, the Oxford School District has been able to complete these projects without raising taxes.

Construction began in 2023 with a classroom expansion project at Della Davidson Elementary School. Since then, construction has taken place at every school site across the district.

Construction highlights