New classrooms, facilities, and updates nearly complete in Oxford schools
Published 9:06 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025
With the start of school just around the corner, the Oxford School District recently announced that one of the most significant construction and renovation projects in the district’s history is nearly complete, bringing transformative updates to every campus.
The construction projects, in large part, were funded by a $37 million bond passed by voters in fall 2023, with additional capital improvement funds provided by the district.
With overwhelming community support, sound financial planning, state funding reforms, and an increasing local tax base, the Oxford School District has been able to complete these projects without raising taxes.
Construction began in 2023 with a classroom expansion project at Della Davidson Elementary School. Since then, construction has taken place at every school site across the district.
Construction highlights
-
OECC: Full interior and exterior remodel, including a complete gym renovation and new playground.
-
BES: New wing of classrooms that also serves as a tornado shelter for the entire school. New gym flooring, updated flooring and paint in the hallways, cafeteria paint, and a new stage curtain.
-
DDES: New wing of classrooms that also serves as a tornado shelter for the entire school. New gym flooring, and freshly painted hallways throughout the school.
-
CES: New basketball court, new shade structures on the playground, and additional sidewalks.
-
OIS: Major interior renovations, including bathrooms, gym, and flooring. Improving security with new exterior doors and access controls. Outdoor play space coming fall 2025.
-
OMS: Significant interior updates to the locker rooms, gym, bleachers, library, and lecture center, along with new paint and hallway flooring throughout the building. Exterior renovations coming fall 2025.
-
OHS: Completed the new Career Pathways Center building, added 5 classrooms to the main OHS building with the move of MCJROTC to the new facility. Adding a stamped concrete fire lane in front of the OHS Fine Arts building.
-
Activity/Athletic facilities: A new soccer field, new video boards, upgraded OMS gym and locker rooms, renovation of current weight room building, turf practice field at OHS, and the opening of the Center for Athletic Performance in August.