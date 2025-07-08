Former Oxford resident, husband killed in Texas flooding Published 8:49 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

A former Oxford woman and her husband died on July 4 during the deadly flooding in central Texas.

Cindy Nelson Rushing and her husband, James, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, were camping in their RV near the Guadalupe River in the Texas Hill Country when flash flooding swept through the area. Both were found dead after rising waters overtook their campsite.

Cindy Rushing grew up in Oxford and attended Oxford High School. Her parents, Art and Memory Nelson, were well-known in the Oxford area before moving in the early 1990s.

Email newsletter signup

Friends and family have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral arrangements and related expenses.

To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-the-family-of-james-and-cindy-rushing .

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.