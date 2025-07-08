Former Oxford resident, husband killed in Texas flooding

Published 8:49 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

By Alyssa Schnugg

James and Cindy Rushing posted this photo before starting their trip to Guadalupe River in the Texas Hill Country to go camping. The two were killed in the floods on Juy 4. Cindy attended OHS before moving in the 1990s.(Contributed)

A former Oxford woman and her husband died on July 4 during the deadly flooding in central Texas.

Cindy Nelson Rushing’s OHS yearbook photo in 1989. Provided by John Cofield

Cindy Nelson Rushing and her husband, James, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, were camping in their RV near the Guadalupe River in the Texas Hill Country when flash flooding swept through the area. Both were found dead after rising waters overtook their campsite.

Cindy Rushing grew up in Oxford and attended Oxford High School. Her parents, Art and Memory Nelson, were well-known in the Oxford area before moving in the early 1990s.

Friends and family have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral arrangements and related expenses.

To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-the-family-of-james-and-cindy-rushing.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

