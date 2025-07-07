Still time to take part in the Summer Scavenger Hunt Published 10:08 am Monday, July 7, 2025

With the new school year just around the corner, now is a great time to embark on an exciting adventure this summer with the Mississippi Hills Heritage Alliance’s Summer Scavenger Hunt.

In collaboration with the First Regional Library, Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, Mississippi Presenters Network, Oxford School District, and Lafayette County School District, this free program invites families and individuals to explore the rich cultural and historical landmarks of the north Mississippi Hills region.

Participants will journey through a variety of sites, including historic landmarks, art spaces, museums, trails, and parks, uncovering the unique stories and heritage that define our community. The scavenger hunt is designed to be family-friendly, offering engaging activities suitable for all ages.

To join the fun, download the Actionbound app on your smartphone or tablet. This interactive platform will guide you through the scavenger hunt, allowing you to form teams, start and stop at your convenience, and earn points as you complete challenges at each location. The app’s user-friendly interface ensures a seamless and enjoyable experience for all participants.

Here is a link to the game: Summer Scavenger Hunt

https://en.actionbound.com/ bound/mississippi-hills- summer-camp