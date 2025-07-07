Man charged with being a felon and having a gun Published 12:05 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

On June 27, 2025, an officer with the Oxford Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the area of Slack Road.

During the stop, the officer located a firearm inside the vehicle’s glove box.

The driver, Sharlo Gilliom, 43, of Oxford was determined to be a convicted felon. Gilliom also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Email newsletter signup

He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Bond was set by a Municipal Court Judge and a hold was placed on Gilliom by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.