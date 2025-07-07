Donation drive for Texas flood victims Published 1:13 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Shane Brown is organizing a relief effort to assist victims of the catastrophic floods in central Texas.

Brown will deliver donated supplies to the affected areas, leaving on Wednesday and returning Friday.

Non-perishable food, bottled water, new clothing and other essential items are needed.

Donations can be dropped off at 945 Highway 334 or at Oxford Urgent Care on University Avenue.

Donors are asked not to send used items.

All donations should be received by Tuesday night.

The flooding has claimed at least 89 lives, with Camp Mystic, an all-girls summer camp along the Guadalupe River, confirming the deaths of 27 campers and counselors. Search and rescue operations are still underway as officials continue looking for survivors.