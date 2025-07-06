Train derailment reported near Sardis; Officials say no public threat currently Published 8:07 pm Sunday, July 6, 2025

Panola County Emergency Operations, railroad representatives, and first responders from the Panola County Sheriff’s Department and Sardis Fire Department are on the scene after a train derailed just north of Sardis on Sunday evening.

This marks the third train derailment in Mississippi over the weekend.

According to early reports, 27 railcars were involved, carrying corn and sulfuric acid. The Panola County Sheriff’s Department reported that there is currently no fire danger or threat to the public. However, the derailed cars are located in a heavily wooded area and are difficult to access.

“We ask that the public not come near the scene while we get the situation handled,” the PCSD stated in a public notice.

On Saturday, two other train derailments occurred in Mississippi—one in Petal and the other in Tallahatchie County near the town of Glendora.

The Tallahatchie County incident happened around 2:47 p.m. and involved a Canadian National freight train. Thirteen railcars derailed, including at least one tank car carrying benzene, a flammable and hazardous chemical. The derailment sparked a fire and led to the evacuation of approximately 200 nearby residents as a safety precaution.

In Petal, the derailment occurred around 4:30 p.m. near Chappell Hill Road, close to Highway 11. Two tanker cars carrying cooking oil left the tracks—one completely derailed into a ditch, and the other was partially off the rails. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.