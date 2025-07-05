Photo Gallery: Fourth of July Parade

Published 10:08 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

By Staff Report

1/27
4th of July Parade in Oxford, Miss.. on Friday, July 4, 2025. (©Bruce Newman)

The Fourth of July Parade, held Friday on the Square, was hosted by the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council and sponsored by CRYE LEIKE Oxford Real Estate. Children rode bikes and scooters while tiny tots were pushed in strollers, all decorated with red, white and blue.

Photos by Bruce Newman

Email newsletter signup

Most Popular

You Might Like

  • Friends2Follow

  • Polls

    Will Ole Miss football have a winning season this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...