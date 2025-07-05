Photo Gallery: Fourth of July Parade Published 10:08 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

The Fourth of July Parade, held Friday on the Square, was hosted by the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council and sponsored by CRYE LEIKE Oxford Real Estate. Children rode bikes and scooters while tiny tots were pushed in strollers, all decorated with red, white and blue.

Photos by Bruce Newman